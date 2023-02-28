Packers GM addresses Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay amid uncertainty: ‘All options are on the table’

Aaron Rodgers may have emerged from his darkness retreat last week, but his NFL future is still unclear.

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke with reporters on Tuesday and revealed he and Rodgers have not connected this offseason beyond exchanging a few text messages.

“He’s a great player, but until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table right now,” Gutekunst said at the NFL Combine when asked whether he wanted Rodgers back for the 2023 season, according to ESPN. “But we really need to have those conversations. We want what’s best for the Green Bay Packers, what’s best for Aaron. So, we’ll get to that once those conversations happen.”

Rodgers emerged last week from four days in isolation that the four-time MVP said was to “contemplate all things, my future, and then make a decision I feel like is best for me moving forward and the highest interest of my happiness.”

While Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers, his future in Green Bay is very much in doubt as teams around the NFL prepare for the possibility of Rodgers becoming available via trade.

Gutekunst said he hopes the two sides are able to come to a decision on Rodgers’ future before the start of free agency, which will kick off on March 15.

“Certainly, before free agency, I think that would be good,” Gutekunst said. “I don’t know if there’s anything firm, but I think that would be helpful for our football team.”

Rodgers’ decision will have a major impact on Green Bay’s other quarterback, Jordan Love.

Love, who was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, has started just one game since entering the league.

Gutekunst discussed Love on Tuesday, saying he thinks the young quarterback is ready for more reps.

“He definitely needs to play,” Gutekunst said. “I think that’s the next step in his progression. I think he’s ready for that. Not every quarterback comes into this league ready to go out there and play. I think he needed a little time, but over the last year and a half or so, we’ve seen that’s the next step in his progression. He needs to go out and play.”

