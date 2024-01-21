Packers’ Jordan Love reflects on game-sealing interception: ‘Mortal sin’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love recalled the fateful interception that ended the team’s chances of going to the NFC Championship Game on Saturday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

On the final Packers play of the game, Love moved to his right and tried to fire the ball across his body to wide receiver Christian Watson. The duck of a throw landed in the hands of 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. There were two other 49ers in the area covering Watson as well.

“Play broke down, scrambling right. Saw Christian over the middle,” Love said. “And tried to force one into him. Thought I could make the play. Didn’t see the back side. So, really made a great play.”

He continued later, “I haven’t looked at it yet. Haven’t looked at any pictures, so. Looking back on it, yeah, throw it away. I don’t know if I had an opportunity to be able to run, maybe get out of bounds but, you know, force it across the middle late, which is a mortal sin and it cost us. So it’s something I’ll look at. That’s an area right there I’ll be able to look at, grow from, and get better in the future.”

Love had two interceptions – both to Greenlaw. The first one was tipped off the hands of tight end Tucker Craft.

Love was 21-of-34 with 194 passing yards and had two touchdown passes.

“I think it’ll sting for a while,” the Packers star said. “Watching all the games going forward, it will sting just knowing that we had an opportunity to win, and we dropped the ball on that one. It’ll sting for a while, but we’ll be able to look back on it and see some good things we did.”

Green Bay wrapped the season 9-8 and picked up a big playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys before Saturday night’s result.

The 49ers will play the winner of Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

