Packers lose another first-rounder for rest of season

The Green Bay Packers‘ season has gone from bad to worse with yet another loss of a first-round defensive player.

The 3-6 Packers have now likely lost cornerback Eric Stokes for the season, head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday.

Stokes suffered knee and ankle injuries in a 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday.

The Packers selected Stokes in the first round last year with the 29th overall pick out of Georgia, and he became a starter for them early last season. He earned his first NFL start in Week 3 of 2021 and started in every game since.

He played like a first-rounder last year, and quarterbacks completed just 49.5% of their passes when throwing in his direction. He had 14 pass breakups in his rookie season.

This season has been a different story. He’s been targeted 25 times and has allowed 20 receptions without breaking up a pass. He recorded 26 tackles in nine games after registering 55 in 16 games last year.

The Packers also lost linebacker Rashan Gary to a torn ACL Sunday. Gary was a first-round selection by Green Bay in 2019.

The Packers are on a five-game losing streak, the first time they’ve lost at least five straight since 2008. This week, they host the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys.