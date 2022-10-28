Packers’ Matt LaFleur doesn’t mind Aaron Rodgers’ blunt comments about teammates’ struggles

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t mind that his veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, airs out his teammates.

The Packers have been brutal of late, dropping their last three games to the New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Commanders. And a lot of their losses have come because the offense hasn’t put enough points on the board, averaging just 18.3 per game this season.

Rodgers hasn’t held back his emotions when discussing his team’s woes.

“Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Gotta start cutting some reps. Maybe guys who aren’t playing, given them a chance. We’re gonna see.”

LaFleur was asked about Rodgers’ comments of late, and he doesn’t seem to mind them.

“We definitely addressed just accountability and how we’re all accountable to one another, and we need everybody, you know, doing everything the right way,” LaFleur told reporters Wednesday.

Rodgers doubled down a bit on his comments during his media availability on Wednesday, though he did reiterate accountability like LaFleur said.

“There’s accountability for all of us. You’re making the plays, you’re in the right spot at the right time – you’re going to get opportunities. If you’re not, there’s consequences. I think we can all agree on that,” Rodgers explained.

“I think people in this society have a hard time hearing the truth sometimes.”

On the field, Rodgers has been seen yelling at his offensive linemen and trying to get things clicking again. But his receiving corps is trying its best to get on the same page with him as well.

The loss of Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, is hitting Rodgers hard. He hasn’t found a top receiver just yet, and it doesn’t help that rookie Romeo Doubs and Allen Lazard both have four drops on the season. Running back A.J. Dillon has also dropped three passes.

But the Packers don’t seem to be fazed by Rodgers’ comments, at least not publicly. In fact, Sammy Watkins, who joined the Packers this offseason, called them “a wake-up call to everybody” recently.

Rodgers and the Packers are going to have to get on the same page and be accountable against one of the best teams in the NFL on Sunday night when they face the Buffalo Bills.