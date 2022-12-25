Packers pounce on Dolphins mistakes, force four turnovers to keep playoff push on track

The Green Bay Packers playoff push is alive and well.

Green Bay hit the road Sunday and defeated the Miami Dolphins 26-20 to pick up its third straight win and their fourth in the last six games. The victory also sent Miami to its fourth consecutive loss.

Aaron Rodgers finished 24-of-38 with 238 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. His touchdown pass went to Mercedes Lewis and running back A.J. Dillon rushed for one more. He also tallied 36 rushing yards. But the big story of the day was the Packers’ defense.

Green Bay intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and sacked him twice. They team also recovered a Raheem Mostert fumble. Tagovailoa had interceptions to Jaire Alexander, De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas. Despite giving up 100 yards receiving each to Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins were only able to score once in their two trips to the red zone.

Tagovailoa finished 16-of-25 for 310 yards and a touchdown. Waddle had five catches for 143 yards sand a long 84-yard touchdown. Hill had four catches for 103 yards. Jeff Wilson Jr. added a rushing touchdown.

But the playoff picture for both teams is coming into clear focus with one team on the upswing and the other trending down.

Green Bay’s 7-8 record puts them right into position to make a case for the playoffs. The team has two games left with a battle against division rivals in both final matchups still set – the Minnesota Vikings next week and the Detroit Lions to end the season.

Miami is 8-7 and still maintaining the seventh spot in the playoffs. A win next week and a loss for the rest of the seven-win teams would give them a playoff spot. The Dolphins have games against the New England Patriots and New York Jets next on their docket.