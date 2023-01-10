Packers’ Quay Walker likely to avoid suspension after shoving Lions’ trainer: report

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker faced fierce backlash for shoving a Detroit Lions trainer during Sunday night’s game but, according to a report, the NFL is not expected to suspend him for what Quay admitted was “another stupid decision.”

The league is still reviewing the incident where the Packers’ 2022 first-round draft pick shoved Lions team physician T. Sean Lynch late in the fourth quarter as he attempted to reach an injured D’Andre Swift.

But, according to the NFL Network, Walker will likely not be suspended for what was his second ejection of the season.

PACKERS’ QUAY WALKER APOLOGIZES FOR ‘MAKING ANOTHER STUPUD DECISION’ IN SHOVING LIONS TRAINER

Walker was previously ejected during the Packers’ Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. He drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the second quarter and was subsequently ejected from the game after he appeared to shove Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson, who was inactive on the sideline.

The Packers lost both games Walker was ejected from.

“I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!” Walker said in a tweet.

“I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I’ve made and I’m definitely paying for it now.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur called Walker’s actions “unacceptable” and emphasized a focus on player discipline in 2023.

“I’ve got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that,” he said. “We’ve got a guy ejected twice. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career. We’ve got to be much more mentally tough.”

Walker’s actions toward the trainer drew criticism on social media specifically because Bills’ trainers and medical personnel were credited just a week earlier with taking life-saving measures after safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.