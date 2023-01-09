Packers’ Quay Walker pushes member of Lions training staff, gets ejected from game

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions after an odd skirmish in the fourth quarter.

The incident came with about 7:24 left in the game. Lions running back D’Andre Swift was looking for extra yardage as they trailed by three points. Swift went down after he was tackled and received a forearm to the head from Packers defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

Penalty flags came out after the play was over and it appeared officials were going to call an unnecessary roughness penalty on Reed for the hit but instead the penalty was on Walker.

Walker was seen pushing a Lions trainer who had come out to attend to Swift. The trainer tried to get to Swift, who was on the ground. The replay of the incident showed Walker pushing the trainer.

He was ejected and Detroit would end the drive with a touchdown to go up 20-16 with a few minutes to go in the game.

Walker was previously ejected from a game between the Packers and Buffalo Bills earlier in the season. In that game, Walker shoved a Bills coach on the sidelines in the second quarter.

Walker has put together a great season with the Packers in his rookie year. Coming into the game against the Lions, he recorded 114 tackles with 1.5 sacks, five tackles for a loss, four QB hits and a fumble recovery.