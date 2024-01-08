Packers secure final NFC playoff spot with win over Bears

The Green Bay Packers are heading to the playoffs after taking down their NFC North-rival Chicago Bears, 17-9, to seal their fate.

Jordan Love and the Packers knew that a win on Sunday would put them in, and they immediately got what they needed on their second drive of the game.

The Packers took 6:42 off the clock as Love dissected his way downfield to get to the Chicago 10-yard line. He dropped back on 3rd-and-1 and slung a pass to rookie receiver Dontayvion Wicks for the first touchdown of the game.

But that’s the only offense Green Bay would muster this half as it ended with a 7-6 lead after the Bears kicked two field goals.

However, the second half began with a bang for the Packers, who got the opening kickoff. And once again it was Wicks, this time hauling in a 12-yard touchdown to secure two on the day and bring the Packers’ lead to 14-6.

The Bears and Justin Fields seemed to be getting things going in the second half on offense, but they couldn’t find the colored paint. After punting on their first drive, their next one ended with a field goal to make it 14-9.

But when the Packers needed a stop, their defense continuously stepped up.

A Green Bay field goal in the fourth quarter helped them pull away a bit more, though Bo Melton almost iced the game with a touchdown grab that was reversed.

Either way, they got the job done and the Packers are the No. 7 seed in the NFC and set to face the Dallas Cowboys next weekend.

Love had a fantastic game, throwing for 316 yards on 27 of 32 for two touchdowns and no interceptions. And while Wicks had the two touchdowns, it was fellow rookie Jayden Reed leading the pack with 112 yards on four catches, including a 59-yard catch-and-run.

Aaron Jones also had 111 rushing yards on 22 carries for the Packers, whose defense was able to get five sacks on Fields.

For the Bears, Fields’ future with the team might be in question as Chicago owns the No. 1 overall pick. He went 11 for 16 for 148 yards through the air while rushing for 27 yards. D.J. Moore had 64 yards on four catches for Chicago.