Packers shock Lions with Thanksgiving victory behind Jordan Love’s stellar game

The Green Bay Packers stunned the Detroit Lions on the road Thanksgiving afternoon, defeating their NFC North rivals, 29-22.

The Packers moved to 5-6, while the Lions slid to 8-3.

The Packers started pouring it on early in this one, and it started with Jordan Love launching a 53-yard pass down the middle of the field to wide receiver Christian Watson. Four plays later, Jayden Reed found the end zone from 10 yards out to take a quick lead.

But the Lions’ offense has not been fazed by their opponent scoring in recent weeks. So Jared Goff got to work with his unit, and seven plays later, he fired a strike to tight end Sam LaPorta to tie things up after the extra point.

However, the Packers were relentless on offense early. While Ford Field was electric after the LaPorta score, Love and the Packers charged down the field again for a touchdown.

It was a great play-call by the Packers on third-and-one from the Detroit 9-yard line, where Love sold the run perfectly as the Lions’ defense crashed the line of scrimmage. Meanwhile, tight end Tucker Kraft shed a block on Aidan Hutchinson and bounced upfield for an easy score.

Then, a large turning point in the game came two plays on the ensuing Lions drive. Rashan Gary, who had a career-best three sacks in this game, stripped the ball from behind Goff as he went to throw. Jonathan Owens scooped it up and ran it into the end zone to make it a 20-6 game (the extra point was missed).

Detroit continued to struggle on offense, as Goff fumbled again on the next drive, followed by two points and a turnover on downs.

The second half saw some life for the Lions, though, as they began with a touchdown drive to make it a 23-14 game. David Montgomery charged in on a six-yard run for six and got in for the two-point conversion.

But the Packers continued to come up clutch in big moments, including a stop when the Lions wanted to try a fake punt on fourth-and-4 at their own 23-yard line. That stop led to a Watson touchdown from 16 yards out.

And Gary was at it again, forcing another fumble on Goff that he recovered himself.

The Lions tried for the Thanksgiving miracle, as Goff found Josh Reynolds to cap a 12-play, 91-yard drive with a touchdown. The successful two-point conversion made it a seven-point game with 41 seconds to go, meaning an onside kick would be the last-ditch effort.

The Packers would recover, though, ending any hope for the Lions.

Love went 22-of-32 for 268 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. His favorite target was Watson, who totaled 94 yards on five catches.

For the Lions, Goff went 29-of-44 for 332 yards and two touchdowns with Amon-Ra St. Brown catching nine of his passes for 95 yards. Kalif Raymond also recorded 90 yards on five receptions.

In the run game, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs had 71 and 54 yards, respectively.

The Lions will look to bounce back after their bye week against the New Orleans Saints on the road. Meanwhile, the Packers, who are now in the playoff picture in the NFC, will also use the bye to prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs on December 3.