Packers’ upset win over Cowboys draws 40 million viewers on FOX

The Green Bay Packers’ upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Sunday night drew 40 million viewers, FOX Sports announced Monday.

The Packers won the game, 48-32, and led 27-0 in the second quarter. Dallas scored before the half was finished, but it was too little too late. Still, FOX Sports saw major viewership.

“With 40 million viewers, Sunday’s matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys projects to be @NFLonFOX’s best performance for an NFL #WildCard Game since 2015 — peaking at 43.4 million from 6:45-7:00 PM ET,” FOX Sports wrote on X.

“The delivery is up +20% over last year’s game that aired in the same window (33.2 million for New York Giants-Minnesota Vikings).”

FOX will have one NFC matchup on Saturday night: the Packers head to San Francisco to play the No. 1 seed 49ers.

Jordan Love became the first Packers quarterback not named Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre to win a playoff game for Green Bay since Lynn Dickey did it in 1983 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Packers are the first No. 7 seed to win a game since the playoffs expanded to include seven teams from each conference four years ago.

