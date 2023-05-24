Paige Spiranac says she expected more sizzle from Michael Block’s moment with wife after PGA Championship

The entire golf world cheered on club pro Michael Block as he dunked a hole-in-one and finished tied for 15th at the PGA Championship on Sunday and earned a few more spots in upcoming tournaments.

After Block’s round was over, he went up to his wife, Val, and the two embraced in a touching moment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, golf influencer Paige Spiranac was expecting a little more sizzle. She discussed the moment in the latest episode of her “Playing A Round” podcast released Tuesday.

“I’m just saying, if I’m on camera and I’m going up to my man, and I’m going in for a hug, and I’m putting my head up, going for a kiss, and they just deny me a kiss in front of all these people on camera, I would be bringing that up later,” she said.

JENA SIMS RESPONDS TO PERSISTENT COMMENTERS QUESTIONING HER ABSENCE FROM PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

“Not only later that day, but every single day for the rest of our lives until we die. We’ll be laying next to each other on our deathbed and be like, ‘Remember that moment you didn’t kiss me on camera?’ That would be the last thing I would ever say.”

With emotions running high, Block had to have been in a daze when he finished the round.

He earned a payday close to $290,000 for his finish.

“My life’s changed, but my life’s only changed for the better,” Block said. “I’ve got my family. I’ve got my friends. I’ve got the people that really love me and care about me here. It’s been an epic experience.”

Block earned a sponsor exemption for the Charles Schwab Challenge this weekend at Colonial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.