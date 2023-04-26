Paige Spiranac seemingly praises LIV Golf in explicit shirt, later deletes video

LIV Golf is known for the “Happy Gilmore”-type atmosphere it brings at its tournaments, and we saw one of those moments Sunday when Chase Koepka, the brother of four-time major champion Brooks, notched a hole-in-one at Adelaide in Australia.

Similar to Sam Ryder’s ace at the rowdy 16th hole at the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open, beer cups, water bottles and plenty of other debris sprayed the tee box, and just about everyone went berserk.

The celebration caught the attention of none other than golf influencer Paige Spiranac, who loved what she saw.

The social media sensation took to Twitter to silence the critics of the Saudi-backed tour and praised the league for its new flavor of normally reserved sport.

“It was electric, but what’s frustrating is all the takes I was seeing on social media,” Spiranac said in a since-deleted video via the New York Post. “People were saying too much music, too much fun. When did too much fun become a bad thing?”

“They were like, ‘OK, now you’re an adult, you have responsibilities, a job you probably hate, you have to get married, have kids, financial burdens, and on top of that, no more fun.’ It’s ridiculous. Fun is allowed, and it should be encouraged, especially at sporting events. That’s why we go — to be entertained. And let’s be real, it’s golf, it’s not that serious. They are not saving lives or molding minds. They are chasing a ball around and hitting it with sticks, trying to get it into a hole,” she said.

“Whether you like LIV or hate LIV, you have to admit that event looked like so much fun, and all in all, it’s good for the game of golf.”

Arguably, one of the best accomplishments for LIV since its inception is the fact that three of its golfers finished in the top four of the Masters Tournament earlier this month. Brooks Koepka was the 54-hole leader and finished tied for second with Phil Mickelson, while Patrick Reed finished tied for fourth.

LIV is in Singapore this week and will return to the U.S. on May 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at Cedar Ridge Country Club.