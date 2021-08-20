Pair Arrested On Drug Charges Following Rehoboth-Area Traffic Stop

A traffic stop along Coastal Highway in the Rehoboth Beach area has led to the arrests of two men on drug-related charges.

According to Delaware State Police, a trooper pulled over a vehicle that was seen traveling without its lights on at 3:04 a.m. Thursday. State Police said heroin was out in plain view, and a further search turned up some heroin, Suboxone strips, cocaine, Xanax pills and drug paraphernalia.

Arrested were the driver, 42-year-old Jonathan Raymond of Milton, and a passenger, 42-year-old Christopher Hertrich of Rehoboth Beach.

Raymond and Hertrich were arraigned and released on their own recognizance.

Delaware State Police released these details and the charges against Raymond and Hertrich:

a probable cause search was conducted and the trooper discovered approximately 3.226 grams of heroin, 77 Suboxone strips, .49 grams of cocaine, 5 Xanax pills, and other drug paraphernalia inside of the vehicle.

Raymond and Hertrich were transported to Troop 7, where they were each charged with the following crimes:

Hertrich

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts

Hertrich was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on his own recognizance.

Raymond

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Failure to Have Lights on When Required

Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession

Raymond was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on his own recognizance.