Pair Arrested On Drug Charges Following Rehoboth-Area Traffic Stop
A traffic stop along Coastal Highway in the Rehoboth Beach area has led to the arrests of two men on drug-related charges.
According to Delaware State Police, a trooper pulled over a vehicle that was seen traveling without its lights on at 3:04 a.m. Thursday. State Police said heroin was out in plain view, and a further search turned up some heroin, Suboxone strips, cocaine, Xanax pills and drug paraphernalia.
Arrested were the driver, 42-year-old Jonathan Raymond of Milton, and a passenger, 42-year-old Christopher Hertrich of Rehoboth Beach.
Delaware State Police released these details and the charges against Raymond and Hertrich:
Raymond and Hertrich were transported to Troop 7, where they were each charged with the following crimes:
Hertrich
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2 counts
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts
Hertrich was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on his own recognizance.
Raymond
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Failure to Have Lights on When Required
- Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession
Raymond was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on his own recognizance.