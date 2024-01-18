Pakistan conducts retaliatory military strikes against Pakistani terrorists operating in Iran

Pakistan conducted a series of military strikes Thursday morning against insurgents operating in Iran in response to a deadly bombing in the southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Armed Forces completed a “series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes” against Pakistani terrorists in Iran’s Siestan-o-Baluchistan province as part of an intelligence-based operation named “Marg Bar Sarmachar,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

“Over the last several years, in our engagements with Iran, Pakistan has consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani-origin terrorists calling themselves *Sarmachars* on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran,” the MoFA said, adding that it has shared “multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists.”

The strikes were described as successful and left a “number of terrorists” dead, the MoFA said.

“This action is a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats,” the announcement read. “The successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces. Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred.”

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described Iran as a “brotherly country” and said the Pakistani people hold “great respect and affection for the Iranian people.”

“We have always emphasized dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue to endeavor to find joint solutions,” the MoFA said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.