Palestinian activist shuts down anti-Israel critics defending Hamas ‘genocide’: ‘Unhuman’

Palestinian peace activist Bassem Eid has been traveling to the U.S. every few months for nearly the last decade to warn Americans about the atrocities carried out by Hamas.

Following the terrorist organization’s surprise attacks on Israel, Eid is condemning Americans who still champion Hamas as a social justice group and not a terrorist organization.

“Those who are living in Europe and in America who are celebrating the massacre by considering themselves as pro-Palestinians, I don’t think that they are pro-Palestinians. …. [They have] no idea what is really going on to celebrate massacres. This is completely unhuman,” Eid told Fox News Digital in a Zoom interview this week.

Eid expressed shock over Americans showing support for Hamas under claims “it’s a justice and social organization.” His comments came as pro-Palestine rallies have been held in cities such as New York and Santa Clarita and on some college campuses.

“I think weapons inside the hospitals and inside the mosques, I think what the Hamas did last Saturday is considered as a genocide,” he said. “… Unfortunately, some rubbish human beings around the world are celebrating such a massacre by considering it a Palestinian victory. I think that if then, in the 21st century, if massacres can be considered as victories, that means that this is the end of humanity.”

Eid, who spoke to Fox News Digital from East Jerusalem, is a human rights activist and political analyst who initially uncovered human rights violations carried out by the Israeli armed forces before expanding his research to human rights violations by Palestinian armed forces. He founded the Palestinian Human Rights Monitoring Group in 1996 and has toured the U.S. and world, delivering speeches at college campuses and think tanks on his research.

When asked if the war in Israel and the skyrocketing death count would open people’s eyes that Hamas is a terrorist organization and not a social justice group, Eid said “they don’t want to wake up” until Hamas’ violence affects them directly.

“They don’t want to wake up until the Hamas will touch them, until the Hamas will reach them, until the Hamas will kill them. Then everybody will wake up,” he said.

“I think what’s happened in Israel, in the south of Israel right now, unbelievable. And I think all the international community should have to stand up at once and to declare on the Hamas, the Islamic Jihad, as a terrorist organization, and all of the world should have to participate in the war against such terrorist people,” he said.

Chaos broke out in Israel early Saturday morning when Hamas terrorists took the country by surprise with land, air and sea attacks. More than 1,200 people in Israel have been killed, including 14 Americans, and thousands of others injured while nearly 1,000 Palestinians have been reported dead.

Hamas has also taken hostages amid the violence, including American citizens, President Biden said Tuesday.

Eid said the human rights issues in Gaza are the same as the human rights conditions in Iran, Sudan and Syria, arguing that Hamas is largely trained by those governments.

“These people are mostly trained by those governments, and those people learn by those governments how to violate the rights of the others. So, to talk about a human rights record under the Hamas, there is no human rights under the Hamas and nothing to talk about it,” he said.

“People are killed, people are slaughtered, people tortured, people disappeared, and no one can speak a word about what is going on in the Gaza Strip.”

News broke Sunday that Iranian security officials allegedly approved Hamas’ plan to attack Israel during a meeting in Beirut the previous Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported. Hamas and Hezbollah leaders said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps worked with Hamas since August on air, land and sea attack plans.

U.S. officials have said that Iran is broadly complicit in the attacks due to the country’s long-standing support of the terrorist organization, though no direct evidence of Iran’s involvement in the attacks has been found. Eid said Iran is using terrorist organizations as its own agents to achieve its goal of destroying Israel.

“I think that the Iranian government is trying to put out so many activities to destroy Israel. The Iranians believe that Israel has no right to exist. And this is how the Iranians are using the Hezbollah, and the Hamas, and the Islamic Jihad as their own agent. And Iran is spending on these three organizations much more than they are spending on the Iranian people. … This is really horrible.”