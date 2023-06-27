Panama City Beach is the deadliest beach in America in 2023

Panama City Beach in Florida is now the deadliest beach in America after three more tourists died swimming in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

Police said three separate “fatal water incidents” happened Saturday off the coast of Panama City Beach, though it was unclear if the victims drowned or had another medical emergency while in the water. The tourists were swimming behind different resorts, according to the Panama City News Herald.

A total of seven people have died at the beach in the past nine days as rip currents have created dangerous swimming conditions. This death toll is the highest of any U.S. beach for 2023, according to data tracked by the National Weather Service.

Another person died on Thursday in similar conditions at nearby Blue Mountain Beach and another died Saturday at Miramar Beach, the second this year on that beach, the News Herald reported.

Rip currents are channelized currents of water that flow away from the shore at surf beaches. They typically form at breaks in sandbars and also near structures such as jetties and piers. The National Weather Service warns they can be dangerous, as fast-moving water can even the strongest swimmers away from shore.

Rip current deaths, including deaths from high surf and sneaker waves, have risen nationwide in recent years to a high of 113 in 2021, according to weather service statistics.

There were 69 deaths reported last year. There have already been 60 surf zone fatalities nationwide in the U.S. this year.

The three tourists who died Saturday in Panama City Beach were caught in rip currents, police said. In two instances, double red flags were posted at the beach, signaling the gulf was closed to swimmers, who could face a $500 fine for swimming when the beach was closed, according to the News Herald.

The victims were identified as Kimberly Moore, 39, of Lithonia, Georgia, Morytt Burden, 63, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, and Donald Wixon, 68, of Canton, Michigan.

“The conditions at the time were severe, with double red flags indicating extreme water hazards,” authorities said. “The Panama City Beach Police Department and Beach Safety implore the public to always heed the double red flag warnings and always be aware of the dangers that can accompany these conditions.”

Authorities said there have been 70 reports of distressed swimmers over the past 10 days, with about 40 of them on Saturday alone.

“Double red-flag conditions have existed on the beach for the last week,” authorities reminded tourists. “Double red flags mean you are not allowed in the Gulf.”