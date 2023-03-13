Panthers agree to deals with Vonn Bell, Shy Tuttle: reports

Cincinnati Bengals veteran safety Vonn Bell is headed to Carolina, according to multiple reports.

Bell, who spent the last three seasons in Cincinnati, agreed to terms with the Panthers on Monday, according to multiple reports. The exact terms of the deal were not reported.

After three seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Bell signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Bengals in 2018.

He started in 48 games for the Bengals, recording one of his best seasons this past year with a career-high four interceptions and eight pass breakups.

Bell, a second-round draft pick in 2016 out of Ohio State, has 93 career starts and has played in 109 over his seven-year NFL career. He has 636 career tackles with 15 forced fumbles and six interceptions.

The addition of Bell gives the Panthers more flexibility with former second-round pick Jeremy Chinn, who was better utilized in his rookie season at linebacker.

The Panthers also picked up former Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle on a three-year, $19.5 million deal, according to ESPN.

Tuttle is expected to play nose tackle in Carolina’s new defensive scheme under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, with Derrick Brown moving to defensive end.

