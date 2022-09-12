Panthers’ Baker Mayfield admits he would’ve liked ‘bragging rights’ over former team

Baker Mayfield showed incredible heart when he helped the Carolina Panthers get back in the game against his former team, the Cleveland Browns, on Sunday.

With all the hype going into the Week 1 matchup, Mayfield helped give the Panthers the lead in the fourth quarter. He had a rushing touchdown and a 75-yard touchdown pass to Robbie Anderson. If it was not for a few questionable calls, Carolina may have started the season 1-0.

Browns kicker Cade York nailed a 58-yard field goal for the win.

Mayfield told reporters after the game he was not quite “emotional” seeing his former Browns teammates for the first time since he was traded but admitted he would have like to have had “bragging rights” in the win.

“It’s always good to see familiar faces. Emotional? No, I wouldn’t get too much into that,” the quarterback said, via the Akron Beacon-Journal. “It was good to see some people. Obviously, disappointed with the way things finished. I would have loved to have bragging rights against those guys, but we didn’t finish, mostly because we didn’t start fast.”

Mayfield finished 16-for-27 with 237 passing yards, two total touchdowns and an interception. He was sacked four times.

He said after the game he was going to “flush” the performance and focus on getting better for Week 2 when the team hits the road against the New York Giants.

“Everybody made this out to be the Super Bowl,” he said, via NFL.com. “There’s 16 more games. The Super Bowl is not until February. It’s the beginning of September. We’re going to flush this, we’re going to learn, we’re going to be better.”