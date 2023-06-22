Panthers’ Bryce Young says Tom Brady taught him being No 1 pick ‘doesn’t entitle me to anything’

Seven-time Super Bowl winner and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady has stepped away from football. But the future Hall of Famer is still happy to share the knowledge he gained throughout his prolific 23 seasons with the next generation of quarterbacks.

After his productive stint with the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Carolina Panthers used the No. 1 overall 2023 NFL Draft pick on Bryce Young. Last month, the 21-year-old had the opportunity to sit down with Brady, and he said one of his main takeaways was that he is not entitled to anything.

“I have never thrown an NFL pass in a game,” Young told reporters after an offseason workout. “I have no stats, no wins, nothing. We’re all on an even playing field. Once you get into the league, where you get drafted, that doesn’t entitle me to anything.”

Young added that his primary focus is on improving each day.

“I have to work. I have to work as hard as I can to make sure every day I’m trying to get better, every day I’m improving,” the Panthers rookie said.

Brady also provided some words of wisdom to Young’s fellow rookie quarterbacks, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis, during a lunch hosted by Fanatics.

Although Brady became the most decorated quarterback in NFL history, he was not highly touted coming out of the University of Michigan. He was drafted in the sixth round by the New England Patriots, and six other quarterbacks were selected ahead of him.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots before spending the final three years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won his record seventh Super Bowl after the 2020 regular season. He finished his career with 251 wins and 15 Pro Bowl selections.

Young certainly seems more than willing to take advantage of the opportunity to learn from the NFL legend, especially as he attempts to live up to the expectations that come with being the first player taken in the draft.

“There were a lot of gems, a lot of nuggets that I was able to take away,” Young said. “I was able to ask him some questions about his career, kind of his mindset going toward it.”

Young said that the insight Brady provided as he reflected on the early years in the league was beneficial.

“When you’re talking to a legend like Tom Brady and see the success that he’s had and the career he’s had, that means a lot,” Young told Yahoo Sports on Thursday via Zoom.

“He was kind enough to reflect on his younger years and, you know, what he felt like worked for him and stuff that he learned later that he pushed us to accelerate.”