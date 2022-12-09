Panthers’ Henry Anderson reveals minor stroke, wants to keep playing football: ‘I love what I do’

Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson revealed Wednesday he suffered a minor stroke in October, which has caused him to miss most of the 2022 season.

Anderson last played for the Panthers in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams. He told reporters for the first time he suffered a minor stroke before he was set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 31-year-old said he was at home with his wife when his legs and arms went numb and his speech slurred.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The defender said he had surgery to remove the blood clot.

“I mean, I didn’t really know much about strokes before it happened,” he said, via the team’s website. “And then after the fact that I definitely found out a lot more about them and realize that I got pretty lucky avoiding anything serious. … I mean, I feel totally fine. Like I said, it’s not like an injury like a knee or shoulder or something that you’ve got to rehab and get the strength back and everything. This was just something that like, I felt pretty much back to normal as soon as they got the thing out.”

BAKER MAYFIELD ENTERS GAME FOR RAMS JUST DAYS AFTER BEING PICKED UP OFF WAIVERS

He added that he is ready to play football again.

“I’m a football player,” he said, via ESPN. “I’m cleared to play, I want to be out there and play football because that’s what I love to do. I’ve been injured several times throughout my career, and it’s always kind of overwhelming when you’re injured and not with the team, so if the doctors say I’m good to go, and I’ve got clearance I want to be out there with my guys and playing with my brothers.”

Anderson said tests about what caused the stroke were inconclusive. He said he “just kind of got unlucky, honestly.”

He could return to play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.