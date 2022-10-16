Panthers kick Robbie Anderson off sidelines after multiple incidents with coaches

The Carolina Panthers’ rough week was amplified during their Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Robbie Anderson was kicked off the sidelines and sent back to the locker room after multiple incidents with coaches during the game. Anderson was first seen getting into a tiff with Panthers wide receivers coach Joe Dailey, and then he was spotted sitting away from his bench while teammates talked.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the second half, interim head coach Steve Wilks appeared to tell Anderson to go hit the showers. Anderson was seen getting escorted to the tunnel, and he appeared to be saying something as he walked off the field.

The TV broadcast also showed Anderson and Dailey getting into an argument again and Wilks having to cool off one of his own assistants.

Anderson wasn’t targeted in the game. P.J. Walker, who started in place of an injured Baker Mayfield, targeted five receivers as of the fourth quarter — Christian McCaffrey, Ian Thomas, D.J. Moore, Chuba Hubbard and Shi Smith.

Anderson is rumored to be on the trading block as the NFL trade deadline nears. He had 13 catches for 206 yards in five games coming into Sunday. He had 1,000 yards receiving in 2020 in his first year in Carolina.

The Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule earlier in the week after a poor start to the season.