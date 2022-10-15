Panthers listening to offers for star RB Christian McCaffrey: reports

It’s an outside chance, but a fire sale in Carolina could soon begin.

In the same week the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, it is now being reported the team is listening to offers for Christian McCaffrey.

When healthy, the 26-year-old might be the best running back in the league, so it would take a haul to acquire him.

Carolina likely won’t sell off every asset it has, and it wouldn’t deal McCaffrey just to deal him. But impressive draft pick compensation in return could get a deal in the works.

McCaffrey is in his first season of a four-year extension worth $64 million, $38 million of it guaranteed. However, this season he’s making just $1.035 million. Any buyer who wants him could grab a game-breaking player with hardly a hit on its salary cap for a season.

Whoever would get McCaffrey, NFL Network notes, would inherit three years and $36 million through 2025 with $1 million of his 2023 base guaranteed.

McCaffrey is just one of three players to gain at least 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. He accomplished that rare feat in 2019, joining Marshall Faulk (1999) and Roger Craig (1985).

However, injuries plagued him the past two seasons. He played in just 10 games total in 2020 and 2021.

This season, he’s played in all five games, rushing for 324 yards on 72 carries, two of them scores. He’s caught 26 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.