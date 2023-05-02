Panthers restrict Stanley Cup playoff ticket sales to US residents only ahead of Maple Leafs series

The Florida Panthers upset the Boston Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Sunday following the Presidents’ Trophy winner’s historic season.

Now, they’re looking to push their playoff run even further and that means creating the perfect environment.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, who won their first playoff series since 2004, will host the first two games of their second-round series against the Panthers, but fans hoping to support their team in Florida for Games 3 and 4 might have trouble doing so because of ticketing restrictions.

“FLA Live Arena is located in Sunrise, Florida. Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of the United States. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside of the United States will be canceled without notice and refunds given,” a message posted to Ticketmaster’s website read.

Maple Leafs’ fans could still purchase tickets on the secondary market, but Panthers team president Matthew Caldwell told Florida Hockey Now on Monday that they plan to open sales to fans in Canada eventually.

“We’re not sold out yet, but we could be if we wanted to be and we will be,’’ he told the website.

“For the first 24 hours or so, we’re trying to restrict the sales for our Florida fans. It is just an access thing so our fans can get tickets. We are going to allow tickets to be sold to Toronto fans eventually.”

Game 1 is set for Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. The series will then head to Florida for Games 3 and 4 with a chance for the Panthers to host Game 6.