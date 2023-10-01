Panthers’ Sam Franklin returns interception 99 yards for TD, Kirk Cousins crushed on rundown

The Carolina Panthers capitalized on a Minnesota Vikings mistake early in their matchup.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had the team in a good position to try to score in the first five minutes of the game and could have started to put all the naysaying and critiques behind him. However, his pass intended for K.J. Osborn was picked off by safety Sam Franklin.

Franklin sped fast down the field with the Vikings lot chasing him. Cousins did a good job trying to stop Franklin but he was met by cornerback D’Shawn Jamison. The defensive back threw a wicked block and crushed Cousins. Osborn was then unable to tackle Franklin.

It was a 99-yard score for the safety and was his first career interception in his 51st career game. He came in having 73 tackles, one sack and three passes defended before the incredible play on Sunday afternoon.

Carolina went up 7-0 in the first quarter after the score.

The Panthers and the Vikings entered the game winless. Carolina’s defense was 13th in yards allowed and 25th in points allowed. The offense has been struggling so far this season as they are 21st in yards gained and 24th in points scored.

Minnesota didn’t exactly come in with confidence despite having Cousins and Justin Jefferson on the same side of the football. The Vikings are third in yards gained and 15th in points scored with both of those players and are still without a victory.