Paraglider pilot dies in an Albuquerque crash
September 7, 2022/
A man has died after the crash of a paraglider west of Albuquerque, New Mexico State Police said Tuesday.
Police were called Saturday about a downed aircraft in an open field north of the Route 66 Casino on Interstate 40.
NYC AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER RECALLS HIS EXPERIENCE WORKING ON 9/11: ‘COMPLETELY AGHAST’
They said 67-year-old Carl Apodaca of Albuquerque was piloting his paraglider when it crashed for unknown reasons.
Police said Apodaca was pronounced deceased at the scene from his injuries.
Posted in