Paraglider pilot dies in an Albuquerque crash

September 7, 2022/FoxNewsFeeds

A man has died after the crash of a paraglider west of Albuquerque, New Mexico State Police said Tuesday.

Police were called Saturday about a downed aircraft in an open field north of the Route 66 Casino on Interstate 40.

They said 67-year-old Carl Apodaca of Albuquerque was piloting his paraglider when it crashed for unknown reasons.

Police said Apodaca was pronounced deceased at the scene from his injuries.

