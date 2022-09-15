Parental rights group of mothers slaps most of Congress with ‘F’ grade on key issues

A parental rights advocacy organization of mothers issued failing marks to most federal lawmakers – including all congressional Democrats and some Republicans – on 12 issues they claim “matter most to moms.”

Moms for America, which held a press conference Wednesday on Capitol Hill, issued their first Congressional Report Card, giving at least an “A” grade to most Republicans in the House of Representatives, though only six Republican senators aced.

The organization graded the legislators of the 117th Congress based on how they voted on bills related to issues ranging from critical race theory (CRT) and abortion to defunding the police and sending billions to Ukraine.

“We are excited to release our first-ever Congressional Report Card, and are more excited to distribute our report card to the hundreds of thousands of mothers who are headed to the polls in a few short months,” Kimberly Fletcher, founder and president of the group, said in a statement.

“Moms represent a key voting block, and they are typically responsible for providing for their children’s education, their diets, their health care and their safety,” she continued. “From Medical Mandates to Mask Mandates, from radical Critical Race Theory to Gender Equality, from the right to keep and bear arms to School Choice, our 2022 Report Card finds both political parties lacking the will to take necessary steps to protect the interests of America’s moms.”

Fletcher said her organization is a “national movement of moms working to reclaim our culture for truth, family, freedom and the Constitution,” and boasts “over 500,000 moms across the country in all 50 states.”

“We’re in the midst of a mom-led revolution,” said Fletcher. “That revolution is about reclaiming our culture, and we’re going to start by doing it in our homes by promoting those principles of liberty that matter to us and made us the freest, most prosperous nation on Earth.”

The House Republicans who failed to pass the organization’s test were Reps. Connie Conway of California, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.

Their Republican colleagues in the Senate who joined them were Roy Blunt of Missouri, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

In all, 168 members of Congress received some form of “A” grade, including Reps. Billy Long, R-Mo., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who joined the mothers to speak at their press conference. Twenty-one GOP senators earned some form of “A.”

The group also issues a questionnaire that can be completed by congressional candidates, which the organization offers to issue grades to potential new lawmakers. They have also rolled out MomVote, an initiative aimed to help mothers learn about candidates and the voting process.