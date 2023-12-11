Paris’ luxury Ritz hotel finds guest’s missing ring worth $800K in vacuum cleaner bag

A guest at Paris’ luxury Ritz hotel was likely relieved to discover that her expensive diamond ring – worth an estimated $800,000 – was not stolen by a hotel staff after all.

The owner, described as a Malaysian businesswoman, filed a police report Friday after discovering that the ring she left on the table in her hotel room had disappeared, French newspaper Le Parisien reported.

The newspaper said the ring was worth an estimated 750,000 euros – or roughly $807,000.

The Ritz Paris wouldn’t release details about the ring or the client but said the ring had been found on Sunday.

“Thanks to meticulous searches by security agents at the Ritz Paris, the ring was found this morning in a vacuum cleaner bag,” the hotel said. “Our client is happy at the news.”

The hotel guest had left for London on Saturday but was expected to return to the French capital to retrieve her ring, Le Parisien reported.

In 2018, a group of thieves attempting to rob the hotel botched a heist after police discovered more than $5 million worth of stolen jewels and watches scattered at the scene in a bag that was dropped by one of the escaping accomplices.