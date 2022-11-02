Parkland victims’ families face shooter for the last time: ‘Let this creature be erased’

The families of victims who were killed or injured the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, confronted shooter Nikolas Cruz, face-to-face, for the last time on Wednesday before he was sentenced to life in prison.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentenced Cruz to life in prison for killing 17 people, including 14 students and three staff members, and attempting to murder 17 others on Feb. 14, 2018.

“It was extremely difficult to hear all the details of this horrific massacre at our daughter’s high school. Just to be in the same room as this monster, who killed our son Nicholas and attempted to murder our son Alex is unbearable,” Annika Dworet said.

“Do you remember, after you sprayed my classroom with bullets, standing in the door, peering in to see the work you’d done?” former student and shooting victim Sam Fuentes asked Cruz. “Do you remember my little, battered, bloody face looking back at you? Because I could’ve sworn we locked eyes. This is only the beginning of how you ruined my life and many others. It’s not just the physical suffering. It’s not just that you killed and injured a total of 34 people. It’s the fact that I’ll have to deal with the aftermath of this for the rest of my life.”

FLORIDA PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTER SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON

Ilhan Marc Aldaheff asked Scherer to “redeem” his “belief in the judicial system” by handing Cruz “a punishment like no other.”

PARKLAND FAMILY MEMBERS CONFRONT NIKOLAS CRUZ IN EMOTIONAL SENTENCING HEARING

“Stop providing safety and security for this animal. Take away a piece of this creature’s life every day until this creature has no life,” the father said. “Over $2 million spent on this creature’s security, millions on the defense, and millions going forward. … Put this creature in general population, where he is afforded no other additional protections, and issue punishment like no other. Forbid TV, internet, mail, phone call, visitation and education. Let this creature be erased from society — never to be seen or heard from again.”

His wife, Lori Alhadeff, spoke to Cruz directly: “My hope for you is that the pain of what you did to my family burns and traumatizes you every day. One day, God will decide your fate. As the great seal of the state of Florida says, ‘In God we trust.’ May your life be horrific, painful and show no mercy.”

“You were given a gift, a gift of grace and mercy — something you did not show to any of your victims,” said Debra Hixon, wife of Chris Hixon, the Navy veteran who died trying to stop Cruz. “I wish nothing for you today. After today, I don’t care what happens to you. You’ll be sent to jail, you’ll begin your punishment, you’ll be a number, and for me, you will cease to exist.”

The verdict came after two days of emotional and fiery impact statements from the families of the victims, who told Cruz he will “burn in hell” and “die as nothing.”

Victims of the mass shooting include Alyssa Alhadeff, 14, Scott Beigel, 35, Martin Duque, 14, Nicholas Dworet, 17, Aaron Feis, 37, Jaime Guttenberg, 14, Chris Hixon, 49, Luke Hoyer, 15, Cara Loughran, 14, Gina Montalto, 14, Joaquin Oliver, 17, Alaina Petty, 14, Meadow Pollack, 18, Helena Ramsay, 17, Alex Schachter, 14, Carmen Schentrup, 16, and Peter Wang, 15.

Cruz pleaded guilty in 2021 to murdering 17 victims on Valentine’s Day so that, in his words, the school would never celebrate the holiday again.

Fox News’ Greg Norman, Adam Sabes and The Associated Press contributed to this report.