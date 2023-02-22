Passerby helps save sleeping residents, dog from house fire

A Minnesota woman who saw a house engulfed in flames woke sleeping residents, and they were able to escape unharmed with their dog, fire officials said.

The passerby happened to be walking by and “saw flames” shooting from the single-family home Sunday night, the Hibbing Fire Department said in a press release.

“The civilian called 911 and woke up the occupants, allowing them to evacuate the house safely,” the news release stated. “These heroic actions saved the lives of the two occupants and their dog.”

The fire department believes the fire started in the attic and says it was able to quickly extinguish the flames and contain the fire to the attic.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, according to the post, and there’s an estimated $85,000 in damages due to water runoff spreading through the home.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical, but an investigation is ongoing.

“Thank you to the civilian passerby for the selfless act of alerting the occupants and to the neighbor for taking care of the occupants through this tragic time in their lives,” the fire department wrote. “This is what community is all about.”