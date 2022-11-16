Patrick Beverley claims ball boy threatened to kill him over 2013 Russell Westbrook injury

The NBA Playoffs can get very heated, but veteran point guard Patrick Beverley revealed a situation from 2013 when one person took it too far.

At the time, Beverley was playing for the Houston Rockets and they were pitted against the powerhouse Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round, a team that sported Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.

Speaking on his “The Pat Bev Podcast,” Beverley reminisced on a controversial play where Westbrook tore his meniscus after he lunged to steal the ball from him in the second quarter of Game 2. Westbrook was going to call a timeout, but Beverly saw it as an opportunity to take advantage of lackadaisical dribbling.

Instead, he made contact with his knee and Westbrook was out for the remainder of the playoffs, thus making everyone in Oklahoma City hate Beverley. One person, an OKC ball boy, even threatened to kill him, Beverley said.

“I had a ball boy threaten to kill me over the Russell Westbrook injury,” he said. “I get to OKC the next game, the police officers in front.

“They put a police car in front of my house in Houston. I get to the hotel, I’m on the floor by myself. Police guy at the door. I’m looking. I go out in the morning for tea or coffee like Starbuck. Police guy is with me. They passing out papers of a young guy’s face… he threatened to kill me. The s— was real.”

Beverley calls himself “Mr. 94 feet,” which pays homage for his aggressive style of play on both ends of the floor, especially on defense. Teams have coveted his ability to disrupt big-time scorers like Westbrook, but that aggression obviously turned into an injury.

But the threat never bothered Beverley, who actually wanted to confront the ball boy.

“I wish I would have ran into his a–,” Beverley said. “I would have beat the s—.”

Luckily, nothing ever went past the threat.

Today, Westbrook and Beverley are teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers despite their beef in the past.

“Super excited,” Beverley said when asked about playing with Westbrook earlier this season. “I was asked this question two, three years ago, about someone I always wanted to play with, and he was the first name.”