Patrick, Brittany Mahomes announce birth of second child

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child on Monday night and the boy was named after the quarterback.

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born 7 pounds, 8 ounces, the loving parents wrote on social media. The quarterback, who was named after his father former baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes, posted a photo of the baby’s feet dressed in a onesie. The piece of jewelry below the feet of the baby read, “Bronze.”

The two revealed they were having a boy in June. Their second baby comes more than a year after Brittany gave birth to their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes.

Patrick and Brittany got married back in March. The high school sweethearts tied the knot in Hawaii.

They began dating at Whitehouse High School in Texas when the quarterback was a sophomore and the soccer player was a junior. Brittany played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler and briefly played overseas.

Brittany in recent years developed Brittany Lynne Fitness and created a massive following on social media. She’s routinely seen on the sidelines supporting her husband while he tries to win another Super Bowl.