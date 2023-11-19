Patrick Mahomes approves of Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift: ‘It’s not become a distraction’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave his opinion on favorite target Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift, and he admits the added attention hasn’t become a distraction in the locker room.

With Swift attending Chiefs games this season, creating a massive influx of attention, every Kansas City game feels like the Super Bowl. But Mahomes doesn’t view things that way.

“I don’t think it feels any different,” he told ESPN. “People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis [relationship], and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal. I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fan bases than it does to the guys that are actually in the building.”

Mahomes, who called Kelce his “brother” in the segment while explaining how close his family is to the Kelces now, has gotten the chance to get to know Swift.

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is,” Mahomes said. “I think you can understand why it’s not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day.”

The Chiefs are coming off their bye week during which Kelce took the trip to Argentina to see Swift open her international dates on her Eras Tour in Buenos Aires. Swift and Kelce went viral as the former ran up to the latter after her concert and shared a kiss before walking offstage.

But now it’s back to football as the Chiefs enter a Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles in Kansas City on Monday night. Kelce will face his older brother, Jason Kelce, as these two teams are once again primed to make playoff runs toward another hopeful Super Bowl.

Mahomes discussed what this matchup means for them coming off the bye.

“Playing on Monday night, it’s going to be about as close to a Super Bowl-type feel that you can have playing against another great team that we just played in the Super Bowl last year,” he said. “We get to see where we’re at as an offense, as a defense and as an entire team. The biggest thing is you get to see how guys respond under the lights. I think that’s what gets you ready for playoffs and Super Bowl games.”

There was hope that Swift would be present for this game at GEHA Field, but her postponed concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from Saturday is this Monday.

Still, “Swifties” have gravitated to Kelce and the Chiefs this season, joining a rabid Kansas City fan base that is looking to move to 8-2 on the year with a win.