Patrick Mahomes’ helmet cracks following hit from Dolphins player

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes used his legs a few times to pick up some extra yards for his team in a pivotal playoff matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night.

One shot at the end of a run in the third quarter cost him his helmet.

Mahomes set up a 1st-and-goal with a 13-yard scramble. He tried to get in the end zone, forgoing the decision to play it safe and slide. He was met with a tackle from Dolphins defensive back DeShone Elliott. The crack of the two helmets made a loud noise that most of those watching on Peacock could hear.

The helmet-to-helmet hit caused Mahomes’ helmet to crack. He exchanged helmets two plays later. NBC’s rules analyst Terry McAulay wondered why the clock stopped as they changed helmets.

“Equipment change, they stopped the clock, he really should have to go out or they take a timeout,” he said on the broadcast.

The Chiefs failed to finish the drive in the end zone. Kansas City had to settle for a field goal after an Isiah Pacheco run for no gain and two consecutive incomplete passes.

Up to that point, Mahomes was 19-of-34 with 213 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Rashee Rice. He also had 41 yards on the ground.

Rice was over 100 yards receiving with 3 minutes left in the third.

The two teams were playing in sub-zero temperatures during the night. It was one of the coldest games ever played at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City won, 26-7.

