Patrick Mahomes is firmly in a league of his own after latest Super Bowl victory

Patrick Mahomes was elevated into a tier all by himself after he led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Mahomes picked up his second Super Bowl ring and his second Super Bowl MVP award in the process. He was 21-of-27 with 182 yards and three touchdown passes. The Chiefs were down 10 points at halftime and each second-half drive yielded points.

The star quarterback was also awarded the NFL MVP on Thursday and became the first person since Kurt Warner in the 1999 season to win a Super Bowl after winning the MVP award. He finished the 2022 season with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes – both led the league.

And, of course, all of this before his 28th birthday.

Mahomes is the first player in NFL history to win at least two championships and league MVPs in his first six seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The accolades he achieved in 2022 have only been replicated by three other quarterbacks – Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Kurt Warner.

The quarterback broke the record for most fumbles recovered all-time in a Super Bowl with three and was one half of the youngest combined age of the starting quarterbacks – 51 years and 337 days.

“I thought guys just embraced the moment,” Mahomes said about the rally. “In that first half, we were playing and doing some good stuff, but I felt like the guys were getting consumed by everything around us.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.