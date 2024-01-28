Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, kicker Justin Tucker play mind games before Chiefs-Ravens playoff game

Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker were locked in a game of one-upmanship ahead of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Mahomes and Kelce were warming up before the game and Tucker was stretching right in between the two Chiefs players. Mahomes was seen kicking Tucker’s ball holder away and Kelce threw Tucker’s kicking balls and helmet off the goal line.

NFL Network reporter James Palmer caught the interactions.

The Chiefs are playing in their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line again. Kansas City is the defending Super Bowl champions and are looking to be the first team to repeat since the New England Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Mahomes was in awe of Lamar Jackson’s season as the star quarterback is in the running for NFL MVP.

“He’s going to be the MVP for a reason,” Mahomes said. “He leads his team. He scores, he runs, he throws, he does whatever it takes to win, and that’s what the greats do. It’s a challenge for our defense, but also a great challenge for our offense to keep up.”

The Ravens were the best team in the AFC this season. Baltimore earned a first-round bye and defeated the Houston Texans in the divisional round last week. The Ravens have never hosted a conference championship before Sunday’s game.

Jackson joked he didn’t like facing off against Mahomes.

“I don’t like competing against him at all,” he said. “He’s definitely a Hall of Famer. But I believe it’s just two greats – up-and-coming greats – just going toe to toe, like a heavyweight fight.”

