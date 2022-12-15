Patriots’ Bill Belichick shows love to Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins in mic’d up moment

It’s no secret that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has much respect for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but he reminded everyone before their latest matchup this past Monday.

The Patriots traveled to Glendale, Arizona, to take on the Cardinals, and Belichick made sure to walk over to Hopkins prior to kickoff.

Thanks to HBO’s “Hard Knocks” documenting the Cardinals mid-season, we got to hear what Belichick said to Hopkins.

“I’m glad we only have to play you every four years, man,” Belichick began the conversation. “… What a career you’re having.

“You missed half the season, you’re still going to lead the league in receiving.”

Hopkins replied, “You know I do my job, man. Trying to get better.”

Belichick was being a bit exaggerative with his statements there, but it just shows the love he has for Hopkins and his game.

Hopkins missed the first six weeks of the season after violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He returned in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints and immediately made an impact for Arizona, hauling in 10 of his 14 targets for 103 yards.

He’s been living up to his No. 1 status since then, though the Cardinals have won just one game in their last six, including a 27-13 loss to the Patriots. Hopkins had a rare blunder in that contest, fumbling in Cardinals’ territory that led to a Patriots scoop-and-score.

But while Belichick knows Hopkins isn’t leading the league in receiving yards, he’s certainly up there in terms of yards per game.

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson leads the league in that category with 115.4 yards totaled per game (he also has 1,500 yards on the year thus far). But Hopkins isn’t too far behind as he’s fifth in the league in yards per game with 93.3.

Some comments on the video speculated that Belichick will trade for Hopkins, who isn’t a free agent until the 2025 season.

For now, this was a simple showing of mutual respect for one of the best coaches and wide receivers in the game today.

“I love you, man,” Hopkins said to Belichick.

“You too, you too,” he replied.