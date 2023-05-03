Patriots’ Bill Belichick wanted to ‘f— the Jets’ with draft trade: report

After finally agreeing to a trade with the Green Bay Packers for four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets are close to having it all.

But, apparently, one AFC East rival was looking to get in the way of that by disrupting the Jets’ plans during the 2023 NFL Draft.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick allowed the Pittsburgh Steelers to move up to the No. 14 overall pick in the draft last week to allow them to draft Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones, just one spot ahead of the Jets, according to The Washington Post.

In return, the Patriots got the 17th pick and a fourth-round pick. The Jets, who had the No. 13 pick but moved to 15h after trading for Rodgers, instead selected Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald.

“They should have had to give up a [third-round pick] and not a four to move up there,” one NFL general manager told the outlet. “Belichick did it just to f— the Jets. He sold low because he knew the Steelers were going to take the kid the Jets wanted to take.

“Bill will try to screw them over any chance he gets. He knew exactly what he was doing,” another personnel executive in the league added.

While they were not necessarily able to grab their first choice, the Jets did add some protection for Rodgers in the later rounds.

Former Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann was New York’s second-round pick on Friday night. He’ll get the chance to compete with veteran Connor McGovern for the starting job. Former Pittsburgh offensive tackle Carter Warren, who could also be an eventual starter, went in the fourth round Saturday.

“We got better this week, a lot better this week,” head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Saturday. “And excited to work with the group.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.