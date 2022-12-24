Patriots fan speaks out after confrontation during Raiders game: ‘I didn’t say anything crazy to anybody’

New England Patriots fan Jerry Edmond is sharing his story about an ugly incident he experienced attending his first-ever NFL game.

In a video that has since gone viral, a woman is seen taunting Edmond after the Patriots botched a lateral as time expired in regulation in a game against the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend.

The woman was wearing a Derek Carr jersey and appeared to be getting a little too close to Edmond as Raiders fans celebrated the improbable win.

Edmond said he remained calm during the situation because he was attending his first NFL game and did not want a confrontation to take away from his experience.

Edmond told the website League of Justice he was initially approached by the husband of the woman in the video in the fourth quarter of the game.

“I didn’t say anything crazy to anybody,” Edmond said. “All I said was, ‘That’s the Derek Carr I know,’ and then the husband comes over.

“When the Patriots scored, I yelled ‘Yep Raiders fans, I think it’s time to go home.’ And he comes over, and he’s like, ‘Oh, so you’re talking to me?'”

Defensive lineman Chandler Jones recovered a fumble in the closing seconds and ran 48 yards into the end zone for a touchdown to give the Raiders a 30-24 win. And things seemed to escalate between Edmond and the fan after the Raiders won.

“I just kind of like looked at it like, ‘You know what, I don’t want to get in trouble. I don’t want anything to happen here.’ In the video you hear me saying like, ‘I don’t want any trouble,'” Edmond said.

Edmond did not appear to engage with the woman even as she seemed to yell at him and had to even be held back at times.

He noted that he prioritized having fun at the game and not negatively impacting others’ game experience.

“I wasn’t going to try to make a fool out of myself and trying to make a big scene and everything like that. I didn’t want to ruin anybody else’s night,” he said.

“Neither did I want to ruin my night. So like, at the end of the day, I came here to have fun at a game. I’m not gonna let her ruin my experience.’

Had he behaved differently, he could have gotten himself in trouble, Edmond acknowledged.

“[I was worried about] the narrative being switched. If I did anything, all of a sudden being turned on to me, being like the bad guy in this situation. Obviously she’s a woman,” he added.

“I’m never gonna put my hands on a woman. And I didn’t want anything to, like, twist and turn to make it seem like I was the one aggravating anybody like that and doing anything to that extreme.’

After Edmond’s display of class, Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft personally reached out to him and invited him to the team’s Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Edmond was also offered a customized jersey and field access during team warmups.

Kraft thanked Edmond for “representing our brand in a very classy way” in “an environment that could’ve been very provoking” in a voicemail obtained by the League of Justice website.

The Raiders also contacted Edmond and offered him a return trip to Allegiant Stadium on their dime for another game of his choice.

After the footage of the incident was posted to social media, Edmond took to Twitter to confirm he was the man in the video.

“I’d like to thank everyone for all the kind words. I’m the Patriots fan in the video, my name is Jerry Edmond, and that was my first ever NFL game. I didn’t want to ruin my experience by retaliating towards that women (sic) so I kept my cool,” he tweeted.

Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan tweeted a reply to Edmond’s comment, saying, “On behalf of the Raiders, we appreciate the way you conducted yourself. No fan should have to endure that type of behavior. We will be in touch.”

The Patriots (7-7) play the Bengals (10-4) Saturday at Gillette Stadium.