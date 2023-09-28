Patriots fan who died after fight at game was dressed in Mac Jones jersey at viewing

A New England Patriots was wearing the jersey of his favorite team when family and friends attended his viewing.

Dale Mooney was 53 when he died after a fight at Gillette Stadium when his Pats hosted the Miami Dolphins Sept. 17.

According to The Messenger, he was dressed in a Mac Jones No. 10 jersey for his viewing Monday, and a Patriots flag flew above the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory.

The outlet says Mooney was expected to be cremated Tuesday.

He was a Pats season ticket holder 30 years. Mooney was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro after the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said he appeared to be in “need of medical attention” after an incident in the 300 tier of the stadium just before 11 p.m.

Foxborough Police and fire personnel responded to the area where Mooney was, but he was eventually pronounced dead at a hospital.

A witness said he saw a Dolphins fan assault Mooney, punching him at least twice in the head in the “mutual combat.”

Gillette Stadium officials said they will “continue to work with local authorities to assist them with their ongoing investigation” and they extended their “sincerest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Dale’s family and to all those who are mourning his loss.”

An autopsy revealed Mooney did not sustain a “traumatic injury,” but officials “did identify a medical issue.”