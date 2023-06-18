Patriots’ Jack Jones appeared to criticize Ja Morant’s gun drama before NFL player’s own weapons arrest

New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones landed in hot water Friday when he was arrested at Logan Airport in Boston after two guns were found inside his carry-on, Massachusetts State Police said.

Jones faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, police said. To make matters worse, an old tweet from Jones appeared to criticize NBA star Ja Morant for his own gun issues earlier this year.

“@JaMorant dumb.. you letting social media and yo pride ruin yo real money. Put them guns down and run that money up. Make one of yo homies sign up for security or concealed carry if you feel like you need it that bad.. but you the bread winner you gotta start acting like it..” the tweet read.

Morant was suspended for 25 games after he was seen on an Instagram Live video flashing a gun just a few months after he was seen with one in a Denver nightclub. Morant took a brief leave of absence from the team and returned in time for the playoffs.

Jones, 25, had been planning to travel to Arizona when police were called to the Transportation Security Administration security checkpoint in Terminal B at about 5:30 p.m. when the firearms were allegedly found.

He was booked at the State Police Logan Airport Barracks and his bail was set at $50,000.

“We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today,” reads the team’s statement on the matter. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time.”

Jones is set to enter his second year at cornerback for the Patriots. He had two interceptions in 13 games in 2022.

