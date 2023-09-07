Patriots’ Mac Jones lauds Tom Brady’s mentorship: ‘He’s actually helped me a lot’

Tom Brady’s storied run with the New England Patriots came to an end after the 2019 season. The Patriots drafted quarterback Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Although Jones did not officially succeed the future Pro Football Hall of Famer, he still considers Brady a mentor and someone who has helped him during the early portion of his career.

In February, Brady announced that he was “retiring for good,” and New England has made plans to honor the quarterback who won six Super Bowls in a Patriots jersey during their upcoming season opener.

During his weekly radio appearance on WEEI, Jones peeled back the curtain on the relationship he has built with Brady.

“He’s definitely a legend. I have all the respect for him, he’s a great guy,” Jones said via MassLive.com. “He’s actually helped me a lot already, just talking to him or whatever. He’s been a great mentor and stuff. He’s a great player.

Jones added that he enjoys studying Brady’s game film.

“Love watching his film. … He pops up on game tape, obviously, from last year and everything, too. He’s always on the film doing the right thing, so just trying to learn from him. He’s been awesome.”

Jones had and up-and-down 2022 season and is looking to bounce back in 2023. He said he does not hesitate to reach out to Brady if he feels like he needs help.

“I think whether it was [Brian] Hoyer that was here, whoever, you meet a lot of people that have known him and everything, and the stories … so that always helps,” Jones said.

“Just being able to learn from that. He’s always on the film, like I said, so just watching the football, the timing, his operation of everything. So, he’s definitely the greatest to do it, and that’s why you want to watch him and learn.”

Bill O’Brien has returned to the Patriots and will handle the offensive coordinator duties in 2022. O’Brien spent multiple years coaching on the offensive side of the ball when Brady was quarterbacking in Foxborough.

The Patriots open the 2023 season on Sept. 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles.