Patriots’ Mac Jones will face fine for low block on Bengals’ Eli Apple: report

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly facing a fine of over $11,000 for diving in front of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during Saturday’s game; a play he said is “just part of the game.”

Jones will be fined $11,139 for tripping Apple as Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt recovered the Patriots’ fumble and attempted to run it back for a touchdown, sources told ProFootballTalk.

Apple did not mince words about the play following the Bengals’ 22-18 win, calling it “dirty.”

“Of course I did (notice it). He tripped me,” Apple said via NESN. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”

Jones defended the play during his weekly radio appearance on WEEI, adding that he had “no intention” of hurting Apple.

“I went down in front of him to kind of get in the way to stop him from slowing down Tyquan [Thornton], who obviously could make the tackle there. So just kind of went down in front of him, trying to stop a fast guy from getting to another fast guy. It’s a split-second decision, and there’s a lot that goes into it,” he said Monday.

“You’re out there trying to compete, it’s a physical game. So just trying to help the team win. I have all the respect for Eli and the Bengals. They played a great game. So there’s no hard feelings and definitely no intention to hurt anybody on that play.”

The Patriots playoff hopes are still alive despite this weekend’s loss, but the road ahead will not be an easy one.

New England will need a win this week over the Miami Dolphins, who have lost four straight, before closing out the regular season with a game against the 12-3 Buffalo Bills.

