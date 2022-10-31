Patriots’ Robert Kraft urges people to stop Jewish hate, runs ad during game

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft partnered with the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS) for an advertisement calling on everyone to stand up to Jewish hate.

The ad ran as the Patriots took on the New York Jets Sunday in their Week 8 game. The message came as Kanye West, the rapper now known as Ye, faced backlash for antisemitic remarks he made earlier in the month that have reverberated throughout the sports world.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We must do more to make people aware that antisemitism is a growing threat against Jews on social media and in communities across the country,” Kraft said in a statement. “I have committed tremendous resources toward this effort and am vowing to do more. I encourage others to join in these efforts. My hope is this commercial will continue to enhance the national conversation about the need to speak out against hatred of all types, and particularly to stand up to Jewish hate.”

Kraft founded the FCAS hoping to forge positive relationships among Jewish and non-Jewish people.

KANYE ‘YE’ WEST CALLS KYRIE IRVING, STEPHEN A. SMITH ‘REAL ONES’ IN STRANGE INSTAGRAM POSTS

“With the recent rise in conversations about antisemitism on social media, FCAS launched #StandUpToJewishHate, encouraging Jews and non-Jews alike to speak out against hatred and stand with the Jewish community,” the organization’s website read.

In the NFL realm, Ye’s remarks about Jewish people led to Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald leaving the Donda Sports agency, which the rapper founded.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving also got into some hot water for promoting a film with antisemitic attributes on his social media.