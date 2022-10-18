Patriots rookie reveals he was named after ‘Party of Five’ character, unfamiliar with Jennifer Love Hewitt

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe led the team to victories in his first two starts and nearly pulled off an upset in his first career appearance against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

Zappe has kept the Patriots in contention after six weeks. In each of his three appearances, he’s recorded a 100-or-better passer rating. He has four touchdown passes and an interception. He put together he first 300-yard passing game of his career on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As Zappe remains the starter, fans are going to get to know the Western Kentucky rookie a little bit better. On Monday, Zappe appeared on Audacy’s WEEI 93.7 in Boston and told the “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” the origins behind his first name.

Zappe said he was named after “Party of Five” character Bailey Salinger, who was played by Scott Wolf. “Party of Five” rose to prominence in the mid-to-late 1990s and ended in 2000. Zappe was born in 1999.

CARDINALS’ KYLER MURRAY HAVING ROOKIE SEASON FLASHBACKS: ‘IT’S TOUGH OUT THERE RIGHT NOW’

He said his mom like the character and chose to name him Bailey.

“Her and my dad were together, so I don’t think she’ll publicly say that she had a crush on him,” Zappe said. “She liked that he was the main character, and she was pregnant with me at the time, so I guess it was Bailey, Bailey. I guess that’s how I got the name.”

When asked whether he was familiar with Jennifer Love Hewitt, Zappe said he had no idea. He said he’s never seen the show either.

Zappe and the Patriots return home to play the Chicago Bears on Monday night.