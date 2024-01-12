Patriots staffer considered ‘strong candidate’ to replace Bill Belichick: report

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have agreed to mutually part ways after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles, and now everyone wants to know who will succeed arguably the greatest head football coach of all time.

It seems someone on the Patriots’ staff is the frontrunner.

Jerod Mayo, the Patriots linebackers coach and a former linebacker under Belichick, is a “strong candidate” to replace Belichick, the NFL Network reported.

The Patriots reportedly have a “firm, contractual succession plan” to make Mayo the team’s next head coach, which the NFL already knows about. It’s something that’s happened in the past, the NFL Network noted. Jim Mora similarly succeeded Mike Holmgren as the Seattle Seahawks’ head coach in 2009.

The Patriots announced last year around this time that Mayo received a contract extension that would “keep him with the team long-term.” Apparently, there is language in the deal if Belichick was on his way out.

After going 4-13 this season, Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft are parting ways.

Kraft already mentioned in the past that Mayo would be a strong candidate to succeed Belichick.

Mayo was hired in 2019 to be the team’s inside linebackers coach, and he’s been on Belichick’s staff ever since. Mayo’s position with the team now is unknown, but New England clearly views him as a strong leader.

The franchise is also familiar with Mayo’s contributions to the organization on the field during his playing days, from 2008-2015, all with the Patriots. He played on one of Belichick’s Super Bowl teams and made two Pro Bowls in his career.

Mayo totaled 802 combined tackles, eight forced fumbles, 11 sacks and three interceptions in 103 regular season games.

But there’s another former Patriots player who might be in the running. The Tennessee Titans surprisingly fired head coach Mike Vrabel, who is in the Patriots’ Hall of Fame. Vrabel has done nothing but praise the organization, and when he departed, many believed his former team would be a perfect fit when Belichick left.

While Belichick may be looking for his next opportunity in the NFL, the Patriots might move faster than other organizations if Mayo is who they want.