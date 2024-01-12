Patriots to hire former player Jerod Mayo as Bill Belichick successor: reports

The New England Patriots have reportedly hired the man to replace Bill Belichick.

Jerod Mayo, an assistant coach in New England since 2019 and a former Patriots player, has been hired as the next head coach in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and will be introduced next week, according to multiple reports.

Mayo had it written into his contract that he would succeed Belichick, according to NFL Network.

Mayo, 37, spent his entire career with the Patriots, playing linebacker for New England from 2008-2015. He rejoined the organization as an inside linebackers coach in 2019.

He will be the youngest head coach in the NFL, taking the title from Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, who is a month older than Mayo.

As a player, Mayo was selected by New England in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee. In his eight NFL seasons, Mayo totaled 905 tackles in 103 games. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2010 and 2012 after leading the NFL in tackles.

After 24 years and six championships, Belichick and the Patriots agreed to part ways on Thursday.

Belichick held a relatively brief press conference on Thursday, when he spent the majority of his time thanking players, staffers and fans for their contributions during his lengthy tenure.

“Players win games in the NFL,” Belichick said. “I’ve been very, very fortunate to coach some of the greatest players to ever play the game.” After Belichick shared his feelings, longtime team owner Robert Kraft stepped up to the microphone and said the parting of ways was amicable.

“Good afternoon everyone. And as Bill mentioned, yesterday we met and mutually agreed to part ways, amicably. Like a good marriage, a successful head coach-owner relationship requires a lot work. I’m really proud our partnership lasted 24 years. I don’t think in the NFL there has been any other partnership that lasted longer and has been as productive as ours,” Kraft said.

Belichick, who had one year remaining on his contract, was allowed to leave the organization without compensation. He wants to continue with his legendary coaching career.

“It’ll be difficult to see him in a cutoff hoodie on the sideline, but I’ll always wish him continued success, except when it’s against the beloved Patriots,” Kraft said on Thursday, according to ESPN.

New England has missed the playoffs in three of the last four seasons.

