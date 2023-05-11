Patriots to welcome Tom Brady back during 2023 season

Tom Brady will return to Foxborough, Massachusetts, for New England’s 2023 home opener as the NFL enters its first season without the seven-time Super Bowl champion since 1999.

While the entire NFL schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, Patriots owner Robert Kraft joined NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” and provided some exciting news about Brady.

“The NFL is over a century old, and 20% of those years of the NFL, the greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxborough,” Kraft said Thursday morning.

AARON RODGERS WILL MAKE JETS DEBUT ON ‘MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL’ AGAINST BILLS

“And I’m happy to tell you and your audience that I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years. And it will be the beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady and say thank you for what he did for us those 20 years playing for the New England Patriots.”

It will be Brady’s first time in front of Patriots fans since he returned to New England as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Brady announced his second retirement in February, saying this one is “for good.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady played in New England for 20 of his 23 seasons in the NFL, bringing six championships to the Patriots.

The two sides parted ways in 2020 as Brady joined the Buccaneers and immediately won his seventh Super Bowl.

Brady ended his NFL career as the leader in passing yards (89,214), touchdown passes (649), regular season wins (251) and a host of other records.

New England’s opponent for the home opener will be announced Thursday night.