Paul Pelosi attack: Capitol Police begin ‘internal security review’ after officers missed break-in

The U.S. Capitol Police have begun an “internal security review” after officers in its Command Center missed live video surveillance outside the Pelosi’s San Francisco residence when David DePape allegedly broke into the house and attacked Paul Pelosi.

Sources told Fox News that the officers were watching a live-feed of many cameras which include surveillance of the Capitol complex, as well as several points away from the Capitol such as the Pelosi’s San Francisco residence.

An officer was watching the feeds when police lights illuminated a dark street outside the Pelosi’s residence. When rewinding the surveillance cameras outside the Pelosi’s residence, the officer saw the alleged break-in on Oct. 28 just after 2 a.m., sources said.

Police say that David DePape violently attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, leaving him unconscious for three minutes. Paul Pelosi was taken to a local hospital where he had to undergo surgery repair a skull fracture in addition to other injuries.

The security detail traveling with Nancy Pelosi wasn’t at the San Francisco residence when the incident happened, as the House Speaker was away.

Sources tell Fox News that Capitol Police pay less attention to security cameras when one of its protectees is away, and the House Speaker wasn’t with her husband in San Francisco.

If the officers were watching the feed monitoring in real-time, the break-in would have been seen.

The U.S. Capitol Police released a statement on Wednesday, announcing that it has begun an “internal security review” following the incident.

“The Department has begun an internal security review and will be gathering input and questions from our Congressional stakeholders. We have been immensely grateful for the critical support the Congress already provided to secure the U.S. Capitol Complex after January 6, 2021,” the statement reads. “The funding was vital for us to implement dozens of immediate improvements. Now we will fast-track the work we have already been doing to enhance the protection of Members outside of Washington, D.C., while also providing new protective options that will address concerns following Friday’s targeted attack.”

According to the statement, the U.S. Capitol Police command center has access to “roughly 1,800 cameras,” which include several at the Pelosi’s residence.

“While the Speaker was with her security detail in Washington, D.C., the San Francisco cameras were not actively monitored as they are when the Speaker is at the residence. The Command Center personnel noticed the police activity on the screen and used the feeds to monitor the response and assist investigators,” the statement reads.

DePape faces several state and federal-level charges, including attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, among others. DePape plead not guilty to the state-level charges during an arraignment on Monday.

During the break-in, DePape allegedly demanded to talk to “Nancy,” referring to the House Speaker, according to an affidavit.

DePape allegedly told Paul Pelosi that it was the “end of the road” for him, according to court documents.

Both men were seen by police officers struggling over the hammer when they arrived. When one officer gave a command for the men to drop the hammer, DePape smiled, and said “um, nope,” and then proceeded with the alleged attack of Paul Pelosi, according to court documents.

DePape allegedly hit Paul Pelosi’s “head at full force with the hammer,” according to the court document.

Police then took DePape into custody, and he told officers that he was on a “suicide mission.”

“I didn’t really want to hurt him, but you know this was a suicide mission. I’m not going to stand here and do nothing even if it cost me my life,” DePape allegedly told police. “Hurting him was not my goal. I told him before I attacked him that he’s escalating things, and I will go through him if I have to.”

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.