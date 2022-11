Paul Pelosi returns home from hospital days after hammer attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi has returned home from a San Francisco hospital – where he’s spent the last six days following a home invasion attack that left him with a fractured skull.

Shortly after 2 p.m. PT Thursday, a white van arrived and pulled into the garage, and the door closed behind it. A few minutes later, it pulled back out.

Pelosi’s suspected attacker, a 42-year-old illegal immigrant from Canada named David DePape, is being held without bail on a slew of state and federal charges, including attempted murder.

Pelosi. 82, called 911 around 2:30 a.m. last Friday to report an intruder in his house. San Francisco police said they arrived in time to witness the attack itself.

Pelosi opened the door to responding officers, who saw both him and the intruder struggling for control of the hammer, according to investigators. DePape allegedly broke free from Pelosi’s grip and cracked him in the head. Responding officers tackled him immediately.

Both men were hospitalized afterward, and DePape appeared in a San Francisco court wearing a cast on his arm.

He’s due back in court on Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. If convicted on the California charges, he faces 13 years to life in prison.

DePape faces separate federal charges of assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official. The charges carry a combined penalty of 50 years in prison if convicted.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.