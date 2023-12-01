Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry joins rare company after scoring unlikely goal

Who needs Sidney Crosby when you have Tristan Jarry?

The Pittsburgh Penguins goalie – yes, goalie – found the back of the net on Wednesday night toward the end of their 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Lightning were down a goal and decided to pull their goalie to get a man advantage on the other end of the ice.

However, a loose puck found Jarry’s stick, and he lobbed it over everyone’s heads and into the net 200 feet away to put the Pens up two goals.

Jarry joined one of sports’ rarest companies, becoming just the 14th goalie to record a goal.

However, around half of those goalies were credited with goals based on funky technicalities. Out of those 14 netminders, six were listed as scorers because they were the last person to touch the puck before an own goal; this happened to Martin Brodeur in bizarre fashion on his third-career goal.

However, Jarry scored because he actually tried to, becoming just the ninth goalie ever to score on his own shot.

The first goalie to ever be credited with a goal was Billy Smith in 1979. It was just the 17th time a goalie had ever scored. Brodeur did it three times, and Ron Hextall did it twice, with each of those two doing so in the playoffs.

Jarry became the first Penguins goalie to ever score in a game, purposely or by accident.

It has been a rough go for the Penguins so far after choking away a 3-1 series lead in the playoffs to the New York Rangers last year, as they started 11-10-1. Their 23 points are tied for the second-lowest in the Metropolitan division.

